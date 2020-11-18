BOYS SOCCER: Lewisburg reaches Class “AA” state championship game with 2-0 win over Oley Valley

The Lewisburg boys’ soccer team used a pair of first half goals and a strong defensive effort to defeat Oley Valley, 2-0, in the Class “AA” state semifinals on Tuesday. The Green Dragons will now play for their third state championship on Saturday.

