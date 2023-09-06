EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — We don’t have just American footbalL, we’ve got some football football… Bloomsburg and Wyoming Valley West.

No score all through the first half but in the 46th minute Ava Billmeyer rockets one into the net… That gives the Panthers a 1-nil lead.

52nd minute… Valley West answers back. The first shot saved… But Alissa laudenslager flicks in the second chance for the goal… We’re all knotted up at 1-1.

Just 30 seconds after… The great through-pass to Brynna Zentner who’s seeing all green… And seeing her shot go into the net… Bloomsburg takes back the lead 2-1.

And then it’s Billmeyer again with the clean touch to get by her defender… And she scores her second of the day… Bloomsburg beats Valley West 3-1.