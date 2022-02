STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of killing his father in Chestnuthill Township in October of 2020 will spend at least 15 years in prison.

On Friday, Rick Colatrella was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison for the 2020 shooting death of his father, 83-year-old Nicholas Colatrella.