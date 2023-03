HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A number of local wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA state wrestling championships on Thursday, including a pair from Wyoming Area and Muncy.

Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky shined for the Warriors while Gage Swank and Austin Johnson moved on for the Indians. See our highlights from the morning session for other advancing Class 2A wrestlers.