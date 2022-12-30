At the state softball championships in June, four out of the six games included teams from our area, and two were crowned champions: Montgomery in Class 1A, and Pittston Area in Class 5A.
BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #3 State Softball Champions
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>