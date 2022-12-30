Northumberland Christian only joined the PIAA three years ago. But already, they are state champions in girls’ basketball. Norry defeated Kennedy Catholic in the Class 1A final in March.
BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #2 Northumberland Christian wins girls’ basketball state championship
by: AJ Donatoni
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>