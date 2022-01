SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was taken to the hospital and three are in custody after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night.

According to Chief Mike McNeal of Salem Police Department, police were dispatched to 232 Moore's Hill Road at 6:22 p.m. Monday for a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. McNeal says he also had face and head injuries.