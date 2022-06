For the first time in her standout softball career, Paige Marabell launched three home runs in one game, leading Tunkhannock to a 9-2 win over Valley View in the District II Class 4A championship game. Marabell helped power the Tigers to a second straight district title and will now look to lead her team back to the state championship game. Tunkhannock finished as the Class 4A runner-up in 2021.