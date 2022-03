Lexi Schechterly, a sophomore at Lake-Lehman, made history over the weekend. She became the first girl in the history of District II to win an individual district wrestling championship. Schechterly got the win in the final by fall, claiming the title at 106 pounds.

We caught up with Lexi after the historic win, as she described how she got the win, how she’s improved over the last year, and what her aspirations are, both in the near and distant future.