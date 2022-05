At the Robert Spagna Championships last week, Anastasia Ioppolo took home four gold medals, establishing herself as one of the very best track and field athletes of the Lackawanna League. The Wallenpaupack senior claimed titles in the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, triple jump, and long jump. In the long jump, Ioppolo set a new meet record, and she’ll take that momentum with her to the District II meet this week.