WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Police have many tools at their disposal when responding to the variety of calls they receive every day to help de-escalate situations in a non-lethal fashion. But even the non-lethal tools still hurt the person they are used on. Today - officers from around the Wyoming Valley came together to learn about a new device that could fill that gap and give officers a way to restrain someone without hurting them.

"What it does is it fills a gap before you would use any gap that would cause pain like an electronic device or taser, or a baton, or gas," Don de Luca, Chief Strategy Officer of Bola Wrap.