Stan Dakosty is back on the sidelines at Marian Catholic. After 40 years of guiding the program, Dakosty stepped down after the 2016 season, but has since returned as head coach of the Colts. He'll be tasked with getting the program back on track -- dwindling participation numbers and late-season injuries forced Marian to forfeit its final two games in 2019. But Dakosty's return has revitalized interest in the team, and now the Colts will look to start building toward another championship run.