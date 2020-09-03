2020 FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Riverside Vikings

The Lackawanna League recently voted to push the start of the high school football season back to October 2nd. But while inter-conference games won’t take place until then, teams are still free to play before that if they can find opponents.

Riverside has done just that, and the Vikings will start their season next Friday against defending state champion Wyoming Area. Mike Gilbert recently caught up with the Vikings to learn more about their unique situation and their expectations coming into 2020.