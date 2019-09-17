2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week #5

Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia will go head-to-head in high school football on Friday, October 11th, after a change to the schedule.

The Warriors were originally slated to play Holy Redeemer in week #8, while the Tigers were going to face Shikellamy. However, after working it out with the Royals and Braves athletic programs, Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia will now match up that week. We caught up with Warriors head coach Randy Spencer to get his thoughts about the opportunity to host one of the state's best programs.