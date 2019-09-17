Breaking News
Suspect in custody in connection to a missing person case out of Montoursville from 2003

2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week #5

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are NO changes to the Top Ten Countdown for week #5 of high school football. All ten teams in the poll won, which means everyone is standing pat. But just as a refresher as we get ready for another Friday night…

  1. Southern Columbia (4-0) PREV: 1
  2. Valley View (4-0) PREV: 2
  3. Tamaqua (4-0) PREV: 3
  4. Montoursville (4-0) PREV: 4
  5. Dallas (4-0) PREV: 5
  6. Berwick (4-0) PREV: 6
  7. Wyoming Area (4-0) PREV: 7
  8. Old Forge (4-0) PREV: 8
  9. Western Wayne (4-0) PREV: 9
  10. East Stroudsburg South (4-0) PREV: 10

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos