2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week #5

There are NO changes to the Top Ten Countdown for week #5 of high school football. All ten teams in the poll won, which means everyone is standing pat. But just as a refresher as we get ready for another Friday night…
- Southern Columbia (4-0) PREV: 1
- Valley View (4-0) PREV: 2
- Tamaqua (4-0) PREV: 3
- Montoursville (4-0) PREV: 4
- Dallas (4-0) PREV: 5
- Berwick (4-0) PREV: 6
- Wyoming Area (4-0) PREV: 7
- Old Forge (4-0) PREV: 8
- Western Wayne (4-0) PREV: 9
- East Stroudsburg South (4-0) PREV: 10