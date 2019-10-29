2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week #11

As the playoffs begin this week, here’s our latest top ten countdown in high school football…

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (10-0)
    • Prev: 1 | Last week: W vs. Danville, 49-6
  2. DALLAS (10-0)
    • Prev: 2 | Last week: W vs. Lake-Lehman, 45-6
  3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (9-1)
    • Prev: 4 | Last week: W vs. Pottsville, 29-7
  4. VALLEY VIEW (9-1)
    • Prev: 5 | Last week: W vs. 32-7
  5. MONTOURSVILLE (9-1)
    • Prev: 6 | Last week: W vs. Selinsgrove, 17-0
  6. DELAWARE VALLEY (9-1)
    • Prev: 8 | Last week: W vs. Scranton, 33-0
  7. WYOMING AREA (9-1)
    • Prev: 9 | Last week: W vs. Pittston Area, 45-0
  8. OLD FORGE (8-1)
    • Prev: 10 | Last week: W vs. Montrose, 57-0
  9. POTTSVILLE (8-2)
    • Prev: 3 | Last week: L vs. North Schuylkill, 7-29
  10. TAMAQUA (8-2)
    • Prev: NR | Last week: W vs. Marian, 2-0 (forfeit)



