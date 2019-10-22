2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week #10

Some slight changes to our top ten countdown as we enter the final week of the regular season in high school football. Behold…
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (9-0)
- Prev: 1 | Last week: W vs. Montoursville, 35-0
- DALLAS (9-0)
- Prev: 3 | Last week: W vs. Berwick, 22-12
- POTTSVILLE (8-1)
- Prev: 4 | Last week: W vs. Blue Mountain, 42-0
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (8-1)
- Prev: 5 | Last week: W vs. Lehighton, 59-8
- VALLEY VIEW (8-1)
- Prev: 6 | Last week: W vs. Scranton, 28-14
- MONTOURSVILLE (8-1)
- Prev: 2 | Last week: L vs. Southern Columbia, 0-35
- WESTERN WAYNE (8-1)
- Prev: 8 | Last week: W vs. Dunmore, 42-28
- DELAWARE VALLEY (8-1)
- Prev: 10 | Last week: W vs. Valley West, 49-0
- WYOMING AREA (8-1)
- Prev: 9 | Last week: W vs. Hanover Area, 56-0
- OLD FORGE (7-1)
- Prev: NR | Last week: W vs. Northwest Area, 13-0