2019 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: Week #10

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Some slight changes to our top ten countdown as we enter the final week of the regular season in high school football. Behold…

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (9-0)
    • Prev: 1 | Last week: W vs. Montoursville, 35-0
  2. DALLAS (9-0)
    • Prev: 3 | Last week: W vs. Berwick, 22-12
  3. POTTSVILLE (8-1)
    • Prev: 4 | Last week: W vs. Blue Mountain, 42-0
  4. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (8-1)
    • Prev: 5 | Last week: W vs. Lehighton, 59-8
  5. VALLEY VIEW (8-1)
    • Prev: 6 | Last week: W vs. Scranton, 28-14
  6. MONTOURSVILLE (8-1)
    • Prev: 2 | Last week: L vs. Southern Columbia, 0-35
  7. WESTERN WAYNE (8-1)
    • Prev: 8 | Last week: W vs. Dunmore, 42-28
  8. DELAWARE VALLEY (8-1)
    • Prev: 10 | Last week: W vs. Valley West, 49-0
  9. WYOMING AREA (8-1)
    • Prev: 9 | Last week: W vs. Hanover Area, 56-0
  10. OLD FORGE (7-1)
    • Prev: NR | Last week: W vs. Northwest Area, 13-0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos