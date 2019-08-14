2019 Lakeland Football Preview

It’s a new era of Lakeland football, as Dave Piwowarczyk takes over for Jeff Wasilchak as head coach of the Chiefs. Lakeland reached the District II “AAA” championship game last year, and returns many of the key players that helped get them there.
