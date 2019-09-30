2019 District II Individual Golf Championships

Overcast skies and a little rain at Fox Hill Country Club didn’t stop players from going low at the District II golf championships on Monday. In fact, Dallas sophomore Logan Paczewski birdied his last three holes en route to an impressive 5-under 66, to win the boys Class AAA crown by six strokes.

Other champions on the day included Jeremy Callahan (75) of Wyoming Seminary among “AA” boys, Grace Babinchak (89) of Hazleton Area among “AAA” girls, and Kyleen McCance (80) of Hanover Area among “AA” girls. Next up is the East individual regional tournament in Fleetwood on Monday, October 14th.