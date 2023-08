SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Blue Mountain High School football finished last season 6-5 and caught fire late, winning four of its last five games of the season. Senior RB Payton Fasnacht rushed for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the team. They face Jim Thorpe at home to open the new season.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @The2kZelaya