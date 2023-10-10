A pair of singles district semifinal and championship matches from Kirby Park today. In the AA championship match, Ilana Rosenthal of Wyoming Seminary defeated Cara Evans of Montrose, 6-0, 6-0. In the AAA championship match, Susan Arp of Abington Heights defeated Hannah Ziegler of Crestwood, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
High School Girls Tennis District 2 AA and AAA Championships
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
