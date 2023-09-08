EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — Back at it again with 28/22 News Friday Night Sports Show.
We are in week three of playing under the Friday night lights. Check out their highlights and scores!
by: Jalen Rhodes, Brett Alper, Nick Zelaya, Gianna Galli
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jalen Rhodes, Brett Alper, Nick Zelaya, Gianna Galli
Posted:
Updated:
EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — Back at it again with 28/22 News Friday Night Sports Show.
We are in week three of playing under the Friday night lights. Check out their highlights and scores!
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>