Citing a reassignment within the school district, Wyoming Valley West head football coach Pat Keating announced his resignation on Tuesday, after a ten-year tenure at the helm.

Keating coached the Spartans since 2009, and never had a losing season. His best season came in 2015, when he led Valley West to an undefeated regular season and a 12-1 record overall. In a prepared statement, Keating said he was reassigned to teach second grade at State Street Elementary, and he felt he could not continue to coach football and take on that job at the same time.