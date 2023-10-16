Entering Week 9 of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll has big changes from Week 8. A new number one in the Top 10. Valley View and North Schuylkill exit the poll with Mount Carmel and Delaware Valley re-entering the Top 10.

Selinsgrove (7-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 9: vs. Montoursville Jersey Shore (7-0-1) | Prev: 3 | Week 9: vs. Brashear Dallas (7-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 9: vs. Wilkes-Barre Southern Columbia (7-1) | Prev: 1 | Week 9: at Wyoming Area Lackawanna Trail (8-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 9: vs. Holy Cross Wyoming Area (8-0) | Prev: 6 | Week 9: at Southern Columbia Scranton Prep (7-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 9: at Wyoming Valley West Danville (7-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 9: at Hollidaysburg Delaware Valley (5-3) | Prev: NR | Week 9: vs. Scranton Mount Carmel (6-2) | Prev: NR | Week 9: at Shikellamy