Entering Week 8 of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll doesn’t change from Week 7.
- Southern Columbia (7-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 8: at Mount Carmel
- Selinsgrove (6-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 8: vs. Hollidaysburg
- Jersey Shore (6-0-1) | Prev: 3 | Week 8: at Montoursville
- Dallas (7-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 8: at Wallenpaupack
- Lackawanna Trail (7-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 8: at Carbondale
- Scranton Prep (6-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 8: at North Pocono
- Wyoming Area (7-0) | Prev: 7 | Week 8: at Lake-Lehman
- North Schuylkill (6-1) | Prev: 8 | Week 8: at Palmerton
- Valley View (7-0) | Prev: 9 | Week 8: vs. Delaware Valley
- Danville (6-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 8: at Berwick