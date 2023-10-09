Entering Week 8 of the high school football season, our Top 10 Power Poll doesn’t change from Week 7.

  1. Southern Columbia (7-0) | Prev: 1 | Week 8: at Mount Carmel
  2. Selinsgrove (6-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 8: vs. Hollidaysburg
  3. Jersey Shore (6-0-1) | Prev: 3 | Week 8: at Montoursville
  4. Dallas (7-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 8: at Wallenpaupack
  5. Lackawanna Trail (7-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 8: at Carbondale
  6. Scranton Prep (6-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 8: at North Pocono
  7. Wyoming Area (7-0) | Prev: 7 | Week 8: at Lake-Lehman
  8. North Schuylkill (6-1) | Prev: 8 | Week 8: at Palmerton
  9. Valley View (7-0) | Prev: 9 | Week 8: vs. Delaware Valley
  10. Danville (6-1) | Prev: 10 | Week 8: at Berwick