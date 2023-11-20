Entering Week 14 of the high school football season, and the second week of the playoffs, our Top 10 Power Poll remains the same, but gives us two top ten matchups on Friday night.

Selinsgrove (12-0-1) | Prev: 1 | Week 14: vs. Juniata (8-5) Dallas (13-0) | Prev: 2 | Week 14: vs. Monsignor Bonner-Prendergast (9-2) Southern Columbia (12-1) | Prev: 3 | Week 14: vs. Bald Eagle Area (12-1) Lackawanna Trail (13-0) | Prev: 4 | Week 14: vs. Steelton-Highspire (13-0) Scranton Prep (12-1) | Prev: 5 | Week 14: vs. Northwestern Lehigh (13-0) Danville (12-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 14: vs. Wyomissing (11-1) Delaware Valley (10-3) | Prev: 7 | Week 14: vs. Imhotep Charter (12-0), 11/25 at 1:00 PM Dunmore (11-2) | Prev: NR | Week 14: vs. Camp Hill (8-5) South Williamsport (10-2) | Prev: NR | Week 14: vs. Cambria Heights, 11/25 at 7:00 PM Jersey Shore (10-1-1)