Entering Week 13 of the high school football season, and the second week of the playoffs, our Top 10 Power Poll remains the same, but gives us two top ten matchups on Friday night.

Selinsgrove (11-0-1) | Prev: 1 | Week 13: vs. Bethlehem Catholic (7-5), 11/17 Dallas (12-0) | Prev: 3 | Week 13: vs. #10 Valley View (10-2), 11/17 Southern Columbia (11-1) | Prev: 4 | Week 13: at #9 Troy (12-0), 11/17 Lackawanna Trail (12-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 13: vs. Minersville (10-2) 11/17 Scranton Prep (11-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 13: vs. Neumann-Goretti (10-1), 11/18 4:00 PM Danville (11-1) | Prev: 7 | Week 13: vs. Loyalsock Twp. (9-3), 11/17 Delaware Valley (9-3) | Prev: 8 | Week 13: vs. Whitehall (8-4), 11/17 Jersey Shore (10-1-1) | Prev: 2 | Lost to Selinsgrove Troy (12-0) | Prev: 10 | Week 13: at #3 Southern Columbia (11-1), 11/17 Valley View | Prev: NR | Week 13: vs. #2 Dallas (12-0), 11/17