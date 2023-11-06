Entering Week 12 of the high school football season, and the second week of the playoffs, our Top 10 Power Poll remains the same, but gives us two top ten matchups on Friday night.

Selinsgrove (10-0-1) | Prev: 1 | Week 12: vs. #2 Jersey Shore (10-0-1), 11/10 Jersey Shore (10-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 12: at #1 Selinsgrove (10-0-1), 11/10 Dallas (11-0) | Prev: 3 | Week 12: vs. Nanticoke (7-4), 11/10 Southern Columbia (10-1) | Prev: 4 | Week 12: vs. #9 Mount Carmel (9-2), 11/10 Lackawanna Trail (11-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 12: at Morrisville (6-5), 11/10 Scranton Prep (10-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 12: vs. Western Wayne (8-3) @ Dunmore HS, 11/11 1:00 PM Danville (10-1) | Prev: 7 | Week 12: vs. Lewisburg (6-5), 11/10 Delaware Valley (8-3) | Prev: 8 | Week 12: vs. Abington Heights (7-4), 11/10 Mount Carmel (9-2) | Prev: 9 | Week 12: at #4 Southern Columbia (10-1), 11/10 Troy (11-0) | Prev: 10 | Week 12: vs. Line Mountain (9-2), 11/10