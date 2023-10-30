Entering Week 11 of the high school football season, and the first week of the playoffs, our Top 10 Power Poll looks very familiar, with one new team entering the rankings for the first team all season.

Selinsgrove (9-0-1) | Prev: 1 | Week 11: vs. Shikellamy (2-8), 11/4 Jersey Shore (9-0-1) | Prev: 2 | Week 11: vs. Milton (9-1), 11/4 Dallas (10-0) | Prev: 3 | Week 11: vs. Wallenpaupack (2-8) Southern Columbia (9-1) | Prev: 4 | Week 11: vs. North Penn Mansfield (4-6), 11/4 Lackawanna Trail (10-0) | Prev: 5 | Week 11: vs. Old Forge (5-5) Scranton Prep (9-1) | Prev: 6 | Week 11: vs. Hanover Area (3-7), 11/4 Danville (7-1) | Prev: 7 | Week 11: vs. Athens (3-7) Delaware Valley (7-3) | Prev: 8 | Week 11: vs. Pittston Area (5-5) Mount Carmel (8-2) | Prev: 9 | Week 11: vs. Wyalusing Area (6-4), 11/4 Troy (10-0) | Prev: NR | Week 11: vs. Hughesville, 11/4