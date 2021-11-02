High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #11

The Top Ten Countdown has a few changes heading into the first week of the postseason – Jersey Shore, Scranton Prep & Wyoming Area move up, while North Schuylkill and Valley View have moved down the list.
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (9-1) | Prev: 1 | W at Danville, 55-3
- OLD FORGE (9-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Lackawanna Trail, 35-0
- JERSEY SHORE (10-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Central Mountain, 24-0
- SCRANTON PREP (10-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Valley View, 17-10
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (9-1) | Prev: 3 | L at Pottsville, 12-20 (2OT)
- WYOMING AREA (8-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Pittston Area, 42-13
- VALLEY VIEW (9-1) | Prev: 4 | L vs. Scranton Prep, 10-17
- LAKELAND (8-1) | Prev: 8 | W at Dunmore, 21-17
- MUNCY (9-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Hughesville, 24-6
- MOUNT CARMEL (8-2) | Prev: 10 | W at Shamokin Area, 49-21