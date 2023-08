SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton High School football finished last season 8-4 after starting the season winning its first six games. Senior QB Billy Maloney returns after throwing for 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He was also a threat running the ball, rushing for 912 yards and eight touchdowns. They face Wilkes-Barre on the road to open the new season.

