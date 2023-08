TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Riverside High School football finished last season 6-5 and are prepared to win many more games in 2023. They bring back eight starters on both offense and defense. Reese Gaughan finished his junior season with over 1,000 receiving yards. They face West Scranton on the road to open the new season.

