JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Lakeland High School football finished last season 12-1 after an undefeated regular season, and a Class AA District 2 Championship. The team will try to repeat last year’s success even after losing seniors at the starting QB position, along with their top four leading rushers and top three leading receivers. They face Scranton Prep to open the new season.

