JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Jim Thorpe Area High School football finished last season 3-8 but are excited for this upcoming season. Senior lineman Noah Rosahac will play a big part on both offense and defense, and also in the locker room as a leader. He is committed to play college football at Syracuse University. They face Blue Mountain to open the new season.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @The2kZelaya