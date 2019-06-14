Keep WBRE!

Hazleton Softball Battles Weather Delays, Falls in State Championship Game

The game was supposed to start in the morning. It didn’t end until the evening. And when it was all over, Hazleton softball came up a couple runs short of reaching the ultimate goal, falling 3-1 in the Class 6A state championship game against Central Dauphin.

We have full highlights from a crazy day in State College, plus postgame reaction. Congrats to the Cougars on a phenomenal season!

