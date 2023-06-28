ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – At a young age Hannah Wildermuth has mastered the art of vaulting, gymnastics, dancing and ballet all together. But she doesn’t compete alone; she has the help of her good friend, Jump Start.

“I’ve been riding horses my whole life,” Wildermuth said. “And then I did gymnastics for like two or three years and then we went to a rodeo in Wyoming, and we saw trick riding. And we thought that was really cool.”

Her love for both horses and gymnastics has turned into a lifelong commitment to equestrian vaulting, a sport that she’s worked tirelessly in and has brought her all over the globe from California, to the Netherlands, and next month, the World Championships in Sweden.

“She’s very driven and motivated,” Heather Berger said. “She really works hard at it. It’s the only sport she does. For her, it’s a passion and a love of the sport. I see her just wanting to do this for many years to come.”

Even at just 15, Hannah is placing in the top three in both team and individual events. But with all the traveling alone and the risks that come with the sport, it’s always vital to keep the idea of fear out of the question.

“All the teachers I work with, they always ask ‘Are you afraid?’ I’ve seen parents that go into the sport afraid and it kind of instills that fear into their kids. And this is not a sport you want to second guess or fear horses pick up on fear. That’s when things go wrong usually. So, I have absolutely no fear to be honest.”

Other countries have adapted equestrian vaulting is one of their most popular sports. While both Hannah and her mother are looking to grow it on the east coast, the dream of one day competing in the Olympics is more than possible.

“They’ve been trying for years and years and years, so I don’t know if it’ll ever get into the Olympics. But I mean, if it ever did get into the Olympics, that would be really cool to try and compete at the Olympics.”

“She has goals to be on the seniors when she gets that to that age. She’s just not old enough yet. And hopefully one day we’ll be in the Olympics.”