The Eyewitness Sports Golf Challenge returns for the 2019 season, and our first stop is a familiar one. A.J. Donatoni is headed to Blue Ridge Trail, a 27-hole championship facility in Mountain Top, to face general manager Duane Schell on the long par-5 5th hole on the Ridge course.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.