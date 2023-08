BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – 17-year-old Berwick High School senior Giana Berlin broke a Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate record earlier this month. Berlin broke the 340-pound deadlift record by five pounds on her first lift, but then on her third attempt, she lifted 370 pounds. She will compete in a new age bracket for her next competition in December.

