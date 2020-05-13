Future Penn State opponent San Jose State moves classes online for the fall

A number of state universities in California announced they will nearly eliminate all in-person classes in the fall including one of Penn State’s non-conference football opponents.

According to California State University chancellor, San Jose State is one of 23 universities that will hold classes online in the fall.

3 Mountain West schools – Fresno State, San Diego State & San Jose State – will not offer on-campus classes in fall semester. In all, 23 California universities will only have online fall classes, California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 12, 2020

Among the 23 schools also includes Sacramento State, scheduled to play at Washington Sept. 12; & Cal Poly, scheduled to play at UL Monroe Sept. 5 https://t.co/iK6C7V7rTD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 12, 2020

Mountain West statement w/Fresno State, San Diego State & San Jose State: "Certainly, all conversations are led by academics, as well as public health & safety. Within that framework, more determinations are necessary. No decisions on athletics have been made" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 13, 2020

This raises the question of whether or not those universities will be able to compete in fall sports. NCAA president Mark Emmert announced it is unlikely schools will be able to compete in sports if it is not safe enough for student-athletes to be on campus.

As of right now, there is no clear answer if Penn State will need a new week three opponent. Penn State football is set to host San Jose State on Sept. 19, 2020.