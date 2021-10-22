FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 9 (10/22)

It’s week 9 of the high school football season, and the penultimate one of the regular season. We got out to a dozen games on Friday night and have highlights from the following…
Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove
Jersey Shore at Bald Eagle Area
Shamokin Area at Danville
South Williamsport at Sayre
Stroudsburg at East Stroudsburg South
Western Wayne at Valley View
Lackawanna Trail at Mid Valley
Scranton at North Pocono
Hazleton Area at Wyoming Valley West
Berwick at Dallas
Wyoming Area at Dunmore
Canton at Hanover Area