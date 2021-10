COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An hours-long standoff ends in a Coaldale neighborhood where the suspect of an Allentown homicide, who then led police on a chase, is dead.

State police have confirmed Richard Sweet is dead. In a chilling video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear the voice of law enforcement trying to negotiate with Richard Sweet on Fisher Avenue.