It’s Week 7 of the high school football season! We have highlights from a baker’s dozen worth of games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The games include…

Lakeland at Dunmore

Valley View at Scranton

Crestwood at Hazleton Area

Dallas at Berwick

Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area

Danville at Montoursville

Mount Carmel at Hughesville

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia

Milton at Bloomsburg

Towanda at Troy

North Schuylkill at Jim Thorpe

Tri-Valley at Nativity

Northwestern Lehigh at Pottsville