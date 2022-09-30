The second half of the high school football regular season has begun! Here are the games we featured on our Week 6 edition of the Friday Night Sports Show…

Dallas at Hazleton Area

Crestwood at Wilkes-Barre Area

Wyoming Area at Scranton

Honesdale at Lakeland

Lackawanna Trail at Old Forge

Abington Heights at Valley View

Mid Valley at Dunmore

Executive Education at Jersey Shore

Midd-West at Mount Carmel

Central Columbia at Loyalsock

Montoursville at Southern Columbia

North Schuylkill at Notre Dame Green Pond

Marian Catholic at Mahanoy Area

Pleasant Valley at Parkland