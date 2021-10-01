FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 6 (10/1)

Friday Night Sports Show

Week 6 of high school football marks the start of the second half of the regular season. Our team captured highlights from a dozen games on Friday night, including the following…

Wyomissing at Southern Columbia

Montoursville at Danville

Jersey Shore at Shamokin

Troy at Loyalsock

Wyoming Area at Lakeland

Crestwood at Valley View

Delaware Valley at Hazleton Area

Hanover Area at Old Forge

Dallas at Williamsport

Riverside at Mid Valley

Northern Lehigh at North Schuylkill

East Stroudsburg South at Northampton

