It’s week 4 of the regular season in high school football, and we have highlights from a baker’s dozen worth of games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Our games include…

Danville at Loyalsock

Milton at Mount Carmel

Canton at Towanda

Williamsport at Berwick

Hazleton Area at Wilkes-Barre Area

Crestwood at Valley West

Dallas at West Scranton

Susquehanna at Lakeland

North Pocono at Valley View

Riverside at Dunmore

Pottsville at Blue Mountain

Tri-Valley at Schuylkill Haven

Tamaqua at North Schuylkill