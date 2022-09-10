It’s week 3 of the high school football season! We have highlights from more than a dozen games throughout Districts 2, 4, and 11, including…
Loyalsock at Southern Columbia
Central Columbia at Danville
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
Wellsboro at Canton
Wallenpaupack at Wilkes-Barre Area
North Pocono at Hazleton Area
Dallas at Williamsport
Wyoming Area at Crestwood
Lakeland at Riverside
Valley View at Honesdale
Old Forge at Western Wayne
Susquehanna at Dunmore
East Stroudsburg South at Pleasant Valley
Mahanoy Area at Panther Valley