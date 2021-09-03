FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 2 (9/3)

For the second week of the high school football season, the Friday Night Sports Show features the following highlights…
Southern Columbia at Bloomsburg
Shikellamy at Loyalsock
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Midd-West at Danville
Williamsport at Altoona
Crestwood at Berwick
Dallas at Valley West
Dunmore at Old Forge
Scranton Prep vs. Scranton (at Dunmore)
Delaware Valley at Valley View
Lakeland at Lackawanna Trail
North Pocono at Western Wayne
West Scranton at Wallenpaupack
Blue Mountain at North Schuylkill
Wyomissing at Pottsville