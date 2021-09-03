FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 2 (9/3)

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Patriots cove has gained a reputation as a place that helps veterans and first responders heal amid the beauty of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and now it's welcoming caregivers right alongside beaver run.

On this week's veterans voices, it started as a home 4 years ago to guide our war heroes to a healthier mental state through fishing, hunting and enjoying the great outdoors, but soon became so much more.