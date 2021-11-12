FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 12 (11/12)

District championships were on the line in Week 12 of the high school football season, with several more teams playing district semifinal games. Our highlights include…

Hazleton Area at Delaware Valley

Berwick at Valley View

North Pocono at Dallas

Lakeland at Wyoming Area

Mid Valley at Scranton Prep

Dunmore at Lackawanna Trail

Belmont Charter at Old Forge

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore

Loyalsock at Danville

Montoursville at Milton

Muncy at Canton

Williamsport at State College

East Stroudsburg South at Whitehall

Williams Valley at Tri-Valley

