FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 12 (11/12)

District championships were on the line in Week 12 of the high school football season, with several more teams playing district semifinal games. Our highlights include…
Hazleton Area at Delaware Valley
Berwick at Valley View
North Pocono at Dallas
Lakeland at Wyoming Area
Mid Valley at Scranton Prep
Dunmore at Lackawanna Trail
Belmont Charter at Old Forge
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
Loyalsock at Danville
Montoursville at Milton
Muncy at Canton
Williamsport at State College
East Stroudsburg South at Whitehall
Williams Valley at Tri-Valley