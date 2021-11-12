FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 12 (11/12)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This year is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and with fewer people able to give their first-hand accounts of the war, museums are left to recount the history and to remind younger generations of what happened.

The World War II museum in New Orleans is a place where people of all walks of life can get an up-close look at the conflict from the battles fought, to how families handled changes back home.