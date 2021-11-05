FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 11 (11/5)

It’s Week 11 of the high school football season, and more importantly, it’s the first round of the district playoffs. It’s win-or-go-home for our local teams still playing. Here are the games we featured on Friday…

Wilkes-Barre at Hazelton Area

Altoona at Williamsport

Crestwood at Valley View

Wallenpaupack at Berwick

Pittston Area at Dallas

Carbondale at Wyoming Area

Western Wayne at Mid Valley

Susquehanna at Dunmore

Wyoming Valley West vs East Stroudsburg South

Allentown Central Catholic at Pottsville

Pleasant Valley at Northampton

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore

Athens at Montoursville

