It’s the first week of the high school football playoffs! We have highlights from more than a dozen games throughout Districts 2, 4, and 11, including…
Lackawanna Trail at Old Forge
Abington Heights at Scranton
Delaware Valley at Pittston Area
Nanticoke at Crestwood
Wyoming Area at Dallas
Honesdale at Valley View
Riverside at Dunmore
Selinsgrove at Milton
Shamokin at Jersey Shore
Towanda at Troy
Hazleton Area at Bethlehem Freedom
Wilkes-Barre at Emmaus
Lehighton at North Schuylkill
Whitehall at Pleasant Valley
For a full breakdown of scores reference the chart below:
|Away Team (Score)
|Home team (Score)
|Hazleton Area (0)
|Bethlehem Freedom (38)
|North Pocono (14)
|Berwick (28)
|Hughesville (12)
|Bloomsburg (3)
|Nanticoke (7)
|Crestwood (61)
|Wyoming Area (28)
|Dallas (49)
|Riverside (14)
|Dunmore (17)
|Wilkes-Barre (14)
|Emmaus (42)
|Shamokin (12)
|Jersey Shore (63)
|Holy Redeemer (29)
|Lakeland (69)
|Lewisburg (23)
|Loyalsock (48)
|Selinsgrove (30)
|Milton (0)
|North Penn (13)
|Mount Carmel (60)
|Mahanoy Area (7)
|North Lehigh (30)
|Lehighton (7)
|North Schuylkill (54)
|Stroudsburg (7)
|Northampton (13)
|Jim Thorpe (7)
|NW Lehigh (31)
|Lackawanna Trail (24)
|Old Forge (21)
|Tamaqua (6)
|Palmerton (45)
|Delaware Valley (41)
|Pittston Area (0)
|Whitehall (49)
|Pleasant Valley (14)
|Pocono Mountain West (14)
|South Lehigh (29)
|Abington Heights (7)
|Scranton (42)
|Line Mountain (6)
|Southern Columbia (69)
|Minersville (13)
|Tri Valley (24)
|Towanda (13)
|Troy (43)
|Honesdale (7)
|Valley View (54)
|Carbondale (7)
|Western Wayne (36)