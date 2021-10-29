FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 10 (10/29)

Friday Night Sports Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football. We’ve got plenty of highlights from around the area, in addition to some games from Thursday. They include…

Scranton Prep at Valley View

Delaware Valley at North Pocono

Dallas at Tunkhannock

Hazleton Area at Williamsport

Pittston Area at Wyoming Area

North Schuylkill at Pottsville

Blue Mountain at Schuylkill Haven

Lehighton at Jim Thorpe

Mount Carmel at Shamokin Area

Central Mountain at Jersey Shore

Selinsgrove at Montoursville

Troy at Canton

Old Forge at Lackawanna Trail

Lakeland at Dunmore

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories